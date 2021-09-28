Watch
Montana Western football moves up to No. 20 in NAIA Top 25

MTN Sports
Posted at 10:21 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 12:21:58-04

(Editor's note: NAIA press release)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Montana Western moved up three spaces, Eastern Oregon dropped eight spots and College of Idaho re-enters the poll in the latest edition of the NAIA Football FirstDown Playbook Top 25 poll.

Montana Western (3-1, 4-1) moved up three spots and is now ranked 20th. Eastern Oregon (3-1, 3-1) dropped seven spots after suffering their first loss of season, a 24-7 setback at home to College of Idaho. The Mountaineers are now ranked 18th.

College of Idaho (3-1, 3-1) is back in the top 25, re-entering the poll at No. 23. The Yotes entered the preseason at No. 19 but dropped out after a home loss to Rocky Mountain College.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered "receiving votes."

RANKLASTSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDFINAL POINTS
11Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18]3-0444
22Northwestern (Iowa)5-0425
33Morningside (Iowa) [1]3-0412
44Grand View (Iowa)5-0393
55Concordia (Mich.)2-0376
67Keiser (Fla.)2-1349
78Marian (Ind.)3-1340
89Georgetown (Ky.)3-0328
910Baker (Kan.)4-1315
1012Kansas Wesleyan4-0287
1114Indiana Wesleyan3-0272
1216Ottawa (Ariz.)4-0238
136Reinhardt (Ga.)2-2211
1417Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)2-1207
1518Bethel (Kan.)3-1175
1622Southwestern (Kan.)4-0173
1719Roosevelt (Ill.)1-1156
1811Eastern Oregon3-1150
1920Valley City State (N.D.)4-0135
2023Montana Western4-1107
2120Dordt (Iowa)3-198
22NRSaint Xavier (Ill.)2-186
23NRCollege of Idaho3-170
2415Avila (Mo.)3-144
2513Saint Francis (Ind.)1-143

Dropped from the poll: Arizona Christian, Faulkner (Ala.)

Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 39; Bethel (Tenn.) 35; Faulkner (Ala.) 33; Cumberlands (Ky.) 21; Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 18

