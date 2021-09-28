Montana Western football moves up to No. 20 in NAIA Top 25

(Editor's note: NAIA press release)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Montana Western moved up three spaces, Eastern Oregon dropped eight spots and College of Idaho re-enters the poll in the latest edition of the NAIA Football FirstDown Playbook Top 25 poll.

Montana Western (3-1, 4-1) moved up three spots and is now ranked 20th. Eastern Oregon (3-1, 3-1) dropped seven spots after suffering their first loss of season, a 24-7 setback at home to College of Idaho. The Mountaineers are now ranked 18th.

College of Idaho (3-1, 3-1) is back in the top 25, re-entering the poll at No. 23. The Yotes entered the preseason at No. 19 but dropped out after a home loss to Rocky Mountain College.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered "receiving votes."

RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18] 3-0 444 2 2 Northwestern (Iowa) 5-0 425 3 3 Morningside (Iowa) [1] 3-0 412 4 4 Grand View (Iowa) 5-0 393 5 5 Concordia (Mich.) 2-0 376 6 7 Keiser (Fla.) 2-1 349 7 8 Marian (Ind.) 3-1 340 8 9 Georgetown (Ky.) 3-0 328 9 10 Baker (Kan.) 4-1 315 10 12 Kansas Wesleyan 4-0 287 11 14 Indiana Wesleyan 3-0 272 12 16 Ottawa (Ariz.) 4-0 238 13 6 Reinhardt (Ga.) 2-2 211 14 17 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 2-1 207 15 18 Bethel (Kan.) 3-1 175 16 22 Southwestern (Kan.) 4-0 173 17 19 Roosevelt (Ill.) 1-1 156 18 11 Eastern Oregon 3-1 150 19 20 Valley City State (N.D.) 4-0 135 20 23 Montana Western 4-1 107 21 20 Dordt (Iowa) 3-1 98 22 NR Saint Xavier (Ill.) 2-1 86 23 NR College of Idaho 3-1 70 24 15 Avila (Mo.) 3-1 44 25 13 Saint Francis (Ind.) 1-1 43

Dropped from the poll: Arizona Christian, Faulkner (Ala.)

Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 39; Bethel (Tenn.) 35; Faulkner (Ala.) 33; Cumberlands (Ky.) 21; Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 18

