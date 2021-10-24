Montana Tech gets back in win column, routs Southern Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Orediggers earned their third win of the season and did it on the road.

Jet Campbell threw four touchdown passes, two to Trevor Hoffman, and Montana Tech stormed past Southern Oregon 34-14 on Saturday. Tech improved to 3-4 and dropped the Raiders to 3-4.

SOU opened the scoring on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Matt Struck to Jackson Clemmer.

The Orediggers then responded by reeling off 34 unanswered points.

Campbell hit Kyle Torgerson for a 58-yard touchdown pass to tie the game and then connected with Hoffman for a 39-yard score to take the lead 14-7.

Landers Smith closed out the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run to put Tech up 21-7.

In the second quarter, Campbell and Hoffman connected again, this time for a 44-yard score. Campbell then threw a 9-yard pass to Mark Estes midway through the second quarter for Tech's final score.

Kaleb Winterburn led Tech's rushing attack with 67 yards on 15 carries and Tyler Folkes had 61 yards on 14 attempts.

The Orediggers return home next Saturday to host Rocky Mountain College.

