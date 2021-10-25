Montana State rises again in FCS national rankings; Montana remains No. 11

After eight weeks of the Fall 2021 FCS football season, Montana State is the highest-ranked Big Sky Conference team in the country.

The Bobcats beat Idaho State 27-9 on Saturday to move to 7-1 on the season. With the win, the Cats climb from No. 8 to No. 6 in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the FCS Coaches Poll.

MSU, which has won seven in a row, now enters its bye week before a monumental Oct. 30 showdown on the road against Eastern Washington. EWU's loss to Weber State over the weekend drops the Eagles from No. 2 to No. 7, making Montana State the highest-ranked Big Sky team in the national rankings.

Montana remains at No. 11 in the Stats poll and moves up to No. 11 in the coaches poll after dispatching Idaho 34-14 on Saturday. The Griz return home to face Southern Utah (1-7) on Oct. 30.

Sam Houston (6-0) remains No. 1 in the country, while fellow unbeaten North Dakota State (7-0) follows at No. 2. As for the rest of the Big Sky, UC Davis (7-1) sits at No. 9 in both polls, while Sacramento State (5-2) moves up from No. 19 to No. 15 in the Stats poll and from unranked to No. 23 in the coaches poll. Weber State (3-4) re-enters the polls at No. 23 after dropping out for one week.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25



RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Sam Houston (44) 6-0 1,244 1 2 North Dakota State (6) 7-0 1,201 3 3 Southern Illinois 6-1 1,136 4 4 Villanova 6-1 1,101 5 5 James Madison 6-1 1,023 7 6 Montana State 7-1 979 8 7 Eastern Washington 7-1 963 2 8 Southeastern Louisiana 6-1 909 9 9 UC Davis 7-1 814 10 10 South Dakota State 5-2 744 6 11 Montana 5-2 736 11 12 Kennesaw State 6-1 709 12 T-13 ETSU 7-1 627 14 T-13 UT Martin 6-1 627 13 15 Sacramento State 5-2 525 19 16 Northern Iowa 4-3 492 20 17 Missouri State 4-3 343 17 18 VMI 5-2 332 21 19 Princeton 6-0 310 22 20 Jackson State 6-1 285 24 21 South Dakota 5-3 228 15 22 UIW 5-2 223 16 23 Weber State 3-4 166 NR 24 Rhode Island 5-2 125 18 25 Eastern Kentucky 5-2 105 NR

Dropped Out: Delaware (23), Dartmouth (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): William & Mary 52, Prairie View A&M 46, Harvard 37, Chattanooga 31, Mercer 31, North Dakota 29, Delaware 24, Stephen F. Austin 10, Jacksonville State 9, Florida A&M 8, Duquesne 7, Dartmouth 6, Columbia 5

FCS Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Sam Houston (27) 6-0 675 1 2 North Dakota State 7-0 642 3 3 Southern Illinois 6-1 603 4 4 Villanova 6-1 599 5 5 James Madison 6-1 567 6 6 Montana State 7-1 511 8 7 Eastern Washington 7-1 493 2 8 Southeastern Louisiana 6-1 489 9 9 UC Davis 7-1 445 10 10 Kennesaw State 6-1 433 11 11 Montana 5-2 359 12 12 UT Martin 6-1 357 13 13 South Dakota State 5-2 336 7 14 East Tennessee State 7-1 329 14 15 Princeton 6-0 270 17 16 Jackson State 6-1 234 20 17 Northern Iowa 4-3 207 24 18 VMI 5-2 183 23 19 Eastern Kentucky 5-2 175 22 20 Missouri State 4-3 148 18 21 Harvard 5-1 134 16 22 South Dakota 5-3 121 15 T-23 Sacramento State 5-2 66 NR T-23 Weber State 3-4 66 NR 25 Rhode Island 5-2 59 19

Dropped Out: Jacksonville St. (21), Delaware (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Chattanooga, 53; William & Mary, 27; Holy Cross, 21; Stephen F. Austin, 21; Monmouth (N.J.), 20; Prairie View A&M, 19; North Dakota, 18; Mercer, 16; Delaware, 15; Florida A&M, 14; Columbia, 10; Dartmouth, 9; Jacksonville St., 8; Yale, 8; UIW, 7; Nicholls, 3; Elon, 2; Furman, 2; Davidson, 1.

