Montana places six, Montana State five on Stats Perform Preseason All-America Team

MISSOULA — Montana placed six players and Montana State five on the 2024 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team, which was released Monday.

Record-setting return man Junior Bergen was UM’s lone first-team selection, earning a spot on the list as a punt returner, while the Bobcats placed offensive tackle Marcus Wehr and defensive end Brody Grebe on the first team.

All three of Bergen, Wehr and Grebe were named to the preseason All-Big Sky team. Bergen was selected at three different spots — wide receiver, punt returner and all-purpose player — and Grebe was named the Big Sky's preseason defensive MVP.

Three Grizzlies were named to the second team, with offensive tackle Brandon Casey, linebacker Riley Wilson and tight end Cole Grossman earning a place on the squad. Two Bobcats earned second-team recognition, with Tommy Mellott making it at quarterback and Brendan Hall at punter.

Casey, Wilson, Mellott and Hall were All-Big Sky preseason honorees, while Grossman earns his first preseason accolade since returning to the fold this season following a year off due to injury.

The latest to wear Montana’s No. 37 legacy jersey, All-American defensive back Trevin Gradney, earned a place on the third team. He’s joined by the 2023 winner of the Jerry Rice Award for the nation’s top freshman in running back Eli Gillman.

Justus Perkins, a senior offensive lineman at Montana State, also made the third team. He was also a preseason all-conference selection.

Big Sky preseason offensive MVP Lan Larison of UC Davis is a first-team running back on the 2024 Stats Perform list, while Eastern Washington wide receiver Efton Chism III, Sacramento State offensive lineman Jackson Slater and Cal Poly defensive lineman Elijah Ponder also made the first team.

With eight selections, North Dakota State had the most players make the Stats Perform teams. View the complete teams here.

