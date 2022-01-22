Missoula's Darian Stevens, Butte's Brad Wilson to join Team USA at Winter Olympics

Missoula's Darian Stevens and Butte's Brad Wilson will compete for Team USA in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to the rosters U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced on Friday.

Stevens, who also competed in the 2018 Olympics, will join Whitefish's Maggie Voisin on the women's freeski slopestyle/big air team. Wilson will be on the freestyle men's moguls team. This is Wilson's third Olympic appearance (2014, 2018).

The additions make it four Montanans competing in Beijing, after Whitefish native and University of North Dakota defenseman Jake Sanderson was announced to the men's hockey team.