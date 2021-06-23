Mississippi State superfan Terry Powell is back and he's auctioning off a prosthetic leg for charity

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -- Omaha is back. The College World Series is back. Mississippi State is back. And that means 2018 internet sensation, and MSU superfan, Terry Powell is back.

This year, he's using his notoriety to raise money for PACE, an athletic organization for kids that was started by an Omaha police officer in 2005.

Powell's shenanigans at the CWS went viral after we first met him three years ago. He told a KMTV reporter that his "wife's boyfriend" sold his prosthetic leg on Craigslist so that he could attend the series.

Powell returned in 2019 with more banter and wild stories. He also used his internet stardom to raise money for an Alzheimer's charity that year.

Mississippi State fan Terry Powell returns to Omaha

This year, Powell is back again and he came to town with a prosthetic leg that he's auctioning off as a fundraiser for PACE.

Powell told 3 News Now photojournalist Kevin Rempe that he expects to conduct the auction through his Twitter account on Thursday evening starting around 6 p.m.

To bid on the infamous prosthetic leg or follow along with the auction visit Powell's Twitter account: @Thirstygringo1

Big shout out to

Hanger Clinic: Prosthetics & Orthotics and Ridgleand Specialty Hardware for sending me to Omaha with the best hardware!!! pic.twitter.com/SayON1VJK5 — Terry Powell (@Thirstygringo1) June 17, 2021

This story originally reported by Katrina Markel and Kevin Rempe on 3NewsNow.com.