MHSA executive director Mark Beckman announces retirement

HELENA — After nearly two decades as the Executive Director for the Montana High School Association, Mark Beckman confirmed via phone call to MTN Sports that he would be retiring after the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Beckman's last day is slated to be June 30, 2022.

Beckman spent many years as a high school administrator, instructor, coach and official in Butte and Anaconda before serving as the MHSA assistant director for seven years, prior to his tenure as the executive director.

(This story will be updated with more details at a later date.)