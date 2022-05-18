Manhattan Christian sweeps State C golf titles; Nicholas, Corder claim individual crowns

SIDNEY — The Manhattan Christian girls and boys pulled out another sweep at the State C golf meet in Sidney on Wednesday, the fourth consecutive state meet the Eagles have done so.

The Christian girls claimed State C title No. 5 in a row. The Eagles had two golfers in the top 10, with Grace Aamot finishing third at 183 and Tori Cook finishing eighth at 198. Christian's Natalie Walhof also medaled placing 11th at 208. Christian held off second-place Plentywood by nine shots.

The Christian guys won their fourth consecutive State C crown, as four golfers placed inside the top 10. Cody Hager, Cavan Visser, Logan Leep and Carter VanDyken finished within 8 strokes of each other, helping Christian to a 540 team total, nine clear of second-place Westby-Grenora.

"You can only do so much in an eight-week season with kids, so a lot of it, too, is families that are into golf and take them to the course and get them to practice," Manhattan Christian co-head coach Tom Hubers told MTN Sports.

Fort Benton's sophomore Casha Corder won the girls individual crown by seven strokes, finishing with a final-round 92. Her opening round of 82 was the second-best round of the entire weekend and gave her a four-shot lead heading into Wednesday's final round.

"It was really hard. You didn’t know how many clubs to club up or what club to use at all. So it was hard to make smart decisions," Corder said. "(Aamot) beat me at divisionals, so I knew she could beat me by four. I was still just as nervous and just as worried coming into it."

Seeley-Swan's Ari Nicholas was the third sibling to win a State C title, as he fired an 84 on Wednesday to hold of Scobey's Braxton Wolfe by three strokes. Nicholas shot 81 on Tuesday and followed that with an 84, tied with Westby-Grenora's Carson Solbeg for the round of the day.

"They weren’t trying to put pressure on me or anything, they just want to have fun. It’s super cool being the third one out of our family to win. It’s really cool," Nicholas said. "(The wind) definitely spooked me a little bit. Especially on the front side, there's a lot of hazard around the left side and the wind was blowing that way in the morning. It concerned me walking up to the third tee and it was blowing that hard."

