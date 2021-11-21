Loss to UM "will not define" Montana State Bobcats as they earn No. 8 seed in playoffs

BOZEMAN — After Saturday’s crushing 29-10 loss to the Montana Grizzlies, the Montana State Bobcats received their playoff seeding for the 2021 FCS playoffs on Sunday morning.

“Our ability to get that seed was based on our body of work," said head coach Brent Vigen. "We play in a tough conference and for our conference to get five teams for the first time ever, I believe, speaks to the quality of our league.”

MSU was given the No. 8 seed. They’ll get a bye week in the first round. The Griz leapfrogged the Cats in the rankings, earning the No. 6 seed.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get the seed, the 8th seed at that, to get the bye and be able to flip the page into a new season.”

Earning the bye week is big. Letting the team figure out what went wrong against the Griz and regroup.

“Mentally, emotionally, I think especially coming off of yesterday, I think that’s going to be much needed,” said senior offensive lineman Lewis Kidd.

“We certainly have to regroup from our performance yesterday," said Vigen. "I think we’re well aware of that, but not let yesterday define us. Make the sum of it all ultimately define us. We’ll have to take that one opponent at a time moving forward.”

UT-Martin and Missouri State will battle it out this weekend for the chance to play the Bobcats in two weeks.

“Two really good programs as far as their performance on the field this year," said the MSU head coach. "UT-Martin, the champions of the Ohio Valley. Missouri State, a team that finished second in the Missouri Valley -- we’ll have a chance to look at them through the course of this week and obviously find out who’s going to be our opponent come next Saturday.”

For Lewis Kidd, he knows the team will put their best foot forward to make sure there season isn’t over in early December.

“Whoever comes to Bozeman in a couple Saturday’s, we’re going to be prepared for. It’s win or go home from this point on," he said.

