Long-awaited depth propels Three Forks in season opener

THREE FORKS — Since former Montana State standout Connor Sullivan took over the Three Forks football program in 2019, it has been a work in progress.

The team only won one game over the last two seasons, but now that they finally have some senior representation, the Wolves came out of their season opener making a statement.

"The boys put in a great camp," Three Forks head coach Connor Sullivan smiled. "They worked their butts off all two-a-days, all summer in the weight room, and I kind of told them - we were young these last two years. Now we’re a little older. We’re going to see what happens.”

The Wolves hosted Roundup for Week One and put on a show underneath the Friday Night Lights stomping past the Panthers 43-6.

It’s just the second win for the program since 2019, but the first home victory in four years.

“We worked really hard in the offseason in two-a-days," sophomore running back Colter Hayder said. "We did really well just working our tails off and wanting this W.”

"We put in a lot of work, so it’s awesome to see it payout this year," senior quarterback Owen Long added.

Over the past few seasons, the program has struggled with numbers. In fact, there were no seniors on last year’s team.

"Last year we had to be on special teams - every play we were in, both sides of the field," Long explained.

However, with their entire roster returning this fall, plus more than a dozen new players, the Wolves finally have some much-needed depth.

"We don’t have our lineman playing both ways," Sullivan explained. "Offense, defense, special teams - we can get them out of the game. More of the depth you have, the better football team you’re normally going to be. I’m excited all these guys came out, and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season has in store.”

Three Forks will look to keep the ball rolling this Friday night as they host Red Lodge for another non-conference game.