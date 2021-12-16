Four athletes from Bozeman Gallatin celebrate National Signing Day

BOZEMAN — It was the second ever signing day at Bozeman Gallatin High School. Four athletes signed to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

“It’s super surreal," said Tyler Nansel, who is expected to play tight end for the Drake University football team. "You think about it, whatever. Then you sign off today, you’re like yeah, it’s actually happening and it’s official. It’s super awesome.”

Makinlee Naffziger, who helped the Raptor girls finish second in the state in soccer, is going to Carroll.

“I really like the sense of community at Carroll and players. I met the coach and I really liked him and I liked that it was closer to home,” Naffziger said.

Rylan Schlepp and Jake Vigen are heading to play football at Montana State. Both are expected to start out playing at tight end.

“It was awesome, dream come true," said Rylan Schlepp. "Growing wanting to be a Bobcat fan my whole life and just getting an opportunity to play, its amazing.”

Vigen will be playing for his dad, Brent, something the two always wanted to happen as the Montana State head coach has never coached his son.

“Knowing that he’s a college coach and that I wanted to play in college, just is great to finally be able to do that,” Jake Vigen said.

Nansel is headed to Drake and it’s no surprise to him that the three football stars were up there due to their relentless work ethic.

“Those guys are two of my best friends, definitely and they’re super hard workers and I feel like it’s not a coincidence that us three got up there," he said. We really push each other everyday in the weight room. Try to be the best we can be. (We) accomplished our dreams today so it’s super awesome.”

