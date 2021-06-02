Watch
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire after 2021-22 season, reports say

Gerry Broome/AP
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches the action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 14:02:26-04

DURHAM, N.C. — Mike Krzyzewski, the longtime head coach of Duke University’s men’s basketball team, plans to retire after the 2021-2022 season, according to multiple reports.

Sources have confirmed Krzyzewski’s retirement plans to Stadium, ESPN, The Atlantic, and The Associated Press.

Jeff Goodman, a basketball analyst at Stadium, was the first to report the news. He and Adrian Wojnarowski, a senior NBA insider at ESPN, report that Duke’s associate head coach, Jon Scheyer, is the favorite to take over when Krzyzewski departs.

Krzyzewski has served as head coach of the Duke team since the early 1980s and has led the Blue Devils to five NCAA titles. He has also taken the team to the Final Four 12 times.

Before his coaching career, Krzyzewski played point guard on the Army’s basketball team under Bob Knight.

Krzyzewski will be 75 years old by the end of next season.

