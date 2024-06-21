Watch Now
Cameron Wood of Bozeman to compete for Team USA at Paris Olympics in BMX racing

Bozeman's Cameron Wood competes in the men's BMX racing semifinal at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday, Oct, 22, 2023.
Posted at 7:11 AM, Jun 21, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cameron Wood of Bozeman will compete in BMX Racing for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

USA Cycling announced its BMX roster for the Olympics on Tuesday. According to a USA Cycling press release, Wood, 22, "won his first USA BMX race at 19-years-old in his first full season racing in the pro category, landed on several USA BMX podiums, and made the Elite World Championships final, finishing eighth in the world.

"He has been on the rise ever since but has suffered from several injuries along the way. After re-injuring his shoulder earlier this year, he came back determined to earn his spot on the Paris 2024 Olympic Team and is eager to achieve a good result this summer."

Wood will be joined on USA Cycling's men's Olympic team by Kamren Larsen of Bakersfield, Calif. The women's team is made up of Alise Willoughby from Saint Cloud, Minnesota, Daleny Vaughn of Tucson, Arizona, and Felicia Stancil of Lake Villa, Illinois.

The Paris 2024 Olympic BMX Racing events begin on Aug. 1 with three rounds of quarterfinals and a Last Chance qualifier race. Racing concludes Aug. 2 with three rounds of semifinals, and one final lap to crown Olympic champions in the main event.

"Blessed, honored, and proud is understatement after being named to the 2024 US Olympic Team in Paris. There has been several challenges and a lot of adversity faced during the qualifying process," Wood stated in a press release.

"It feels rewarding to have faced those challenges head on, grow as an athlete and person, and ultimately earn my way in.

"It has been a dream of mine for a long time to represent my country in the Olympics and give it my all. I couldn’t be more thankful and appreciative for all of the people that have supported my journey and helped get me to this point."

