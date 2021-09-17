Bozeman boys stay undefeated with crosstown win over Gallatin, girls battle to 1-1 tie

BOZEMAN — Bozeman High School hosted the Gallatin Raptors Thursday night for a crosstown matchup, which was highlighted by the Hawks 4-0 shutout performance to stay undefeated.

Joshua Angell scored the first goal of the evening in the 36th minute off an assist from Casper Lemley to give the Hawks a 1-0 advantage at the end of the first period.

Out of the half, Bozeman built on their momentum with a free kick from Torren Hill. Gallatin's goalkeeper Aden Lyle got a hand on it, but couldn't save the ball from hitting the back corner of the net.

The Hawks went on to score another two unanswered goals, shutting out the Raptors 4-0.

The girl's match was a much back-and-forth battle, which ultimately ended in a 1-1 tie.

Bozeman's Darby Hannah got the Hawks on the board first in the 28th minute. On a free kick, Chloe Cook floated a shot to the front of the box, which Hannah tapped in for a 1-0 lead.

The Raptors answered back in the 48th minute thanks to Madison Anderson's assist to a wide-open Olivia Collins who floated a deep shot to the top middle of the net.

Bozeman's Sami Murphy tried to win it for the Hawks in a last-ditch effort with just seconds remaining, but Gallatin's goalkeeper Averi Smith notched the save ending the game in a 1-1 tie.