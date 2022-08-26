Bobcat Central: MSU wraps up final week of Fall Camp

BOZEMAN — Montana State is wrapping up their final week of Fall Camp game prep starts on Monday for their season opener against McNeese State.

MTN’s Ashley Washburn sits down with Chet Layman to talk about the possibility of a two-quarterback system and what position groups need finalizing before the official depth chart is released.

