Bobcat Central: MSU to face Weber in FCS playoff action

BOZEMAN — MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn joins Chet on today's Montana This Morning to preview Saturday's playoff game vs. Weber State. The pair touch base on the return of Isaiah Ifanse and the fact the Cats faced Weber in week 8 when Sean Chambers was not in the game.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 14:21:41-05
BOZEMAN — MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn joins Chet on today's Montana This Morning to preview Saturday's playoff game vs. Weber State. The pair touch base on the return of Isaiah Ifanse and the fact the Cats faced Weber in week 8 when Sean Chambers was not in the game.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.