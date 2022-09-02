Bobcat Central: MSU prepared to take on McNeese State

BOZEMAN — The MSU Bobcats are opening their season on Saturday against McNeese State, a program that has faced some challenges in recent years.

Ashley Washburn and Chet Layman break down this year's team and the Gold Rush preview in an extended interview from today's Montana This Morning.

