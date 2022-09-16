Bobcat Central: MSU hits the road to take on Oregon State

BOZEMAN — Montana State Football hits the road to Portland tomorrow to close out a non-conference play against a tough Pac-12 opponent in Oregon State (2-0). MTN's Ashley Washburn and Chet Layman break down Saturday's matchup, which will be played in front of a sold-out crowd (25,000+) at Providence Park.
Posted at 10:36 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 12:36:44-04
