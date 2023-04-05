Source: Montana State's Jimmy Beal to become San Diego State running backs coach

BOZEMAN — Jimmy Beal is expected to become the next running backs coach at San Diego State, a source confirmed with MTN Sports late Tuesday.

Beal has been the running backs coach at Montana State since January 2020.

Beal and his group led the FCS in rushing yards (4,366) and yards per carry (6.49) last season.



Beal and his group led the FCS in rushing yards (4,366) and yards per carry (6.49) last season. — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) April 5, 2023

Before beginning his coaching career, the Southern California native played for the Bobcats during their Big Sky championship run in 2002, lettering as a running back (2003) and a cornerback (2004).

Beal got his coaching start in Treasure State at Rocky Mountain College where he initially served as the wide receivers coach (2005-07) before taking over the running back room in 2008.

The former Bobcat turned coach then spent nearly a decade (2010-18) at Northern Arizona and one season (2019) at South Dakota State before returning to MSU under former head coach Jeff Choate.

Since his return, Montana State has been recognized as one of the best rushing offenses in the Football Championship Subdivision. Last season, the Bobcats not only led the FCS in rushing with 4,366 yards to set a new program record but also averaged 6.49 yards per carry.

Beal coached All-American Isaiah Ifanse during his tenure at Montana State, who transferred to San Jose State this past January for his final year of eligibility. Ifanse missed the entire 2022 regular season recovering from knee surgery but returned for the playoffs, which is when he officially became the Bobcats' all-time rushing leader with 3,742 yards.

San Diego State finished the 2022 season 7-6 under third-year head coach Brady Hoke. The Aztecs have won three Mountain West titles with the last championship coming in 2016.

Beal is the second assistant Montana State has lost to the Mountain West this offseason, with Brian Armstrong leaving in January to become Fresno State's offensive line coach.

