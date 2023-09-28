Small-town beginnings shaped Sunburst alum, Montana State TE Treyton Pickering

BOZEMAN — Tight end Treyton Pickering represents small-town Montana when he takes the gridiron for the No. 3 Montana State Bobcats every Saturday.

He hails from Sunburst, a north-central Montana community of just over 300 people situated along the Canadian border.

In a sit-down interview this week with MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence, Pickering reflects on his 6-Man football and Class C basketball days, which he says left him with life lessons he still uses today.

Montana State Athletics Montana State tight end Treyton Pickering celebrates a touchdown catch against Weber State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah.

Pickering had two receiving touchdowns in the Bobcats' 40-0 blowout win over Weber State in their Big Sky Conference opener last Saturday. Pickering also breaks down the team's offensive strategy behind those plays, and how he's making the most of his final year with his teammates that have become lifelong friends. For the full interview, click the video reel above.