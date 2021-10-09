New York Knicks sign former Montana State star guard Tyler Hall

Former Montana State guard Tyler Hall has signed a contract with the NBA's New York Knicks, according to a press release from the team on Friday. The terms of the contract were not disclosed in the release.

Hall, a 6-foot-5 forward, went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft after a four-year career at MSU. He selected first team all-Big Sky as a senior, averaging 20.5 points per game. He is the all-time leading scorer in Big Sky Conference history and Montana State history, finishing with 2,518 points.

Most recently, Hall spent the last two seasons with New York's G-League affiliate the Westchester Knicks, where he averaged 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 26 minutes per game over 53 games (30 starts). He appeared in three games for the Knicks during the NBA Summer League in 2021, averaging two points and eight minutes per game.