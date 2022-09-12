Montana State's Taco Dowler tabbed Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week

BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

Bobcat freshman Taco Dowler ended a nine-year MSU punt return touchdown drought on Saturday. Monday, the Big Sky Conference rewarded with league Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

TACO TIME 🌮



Taco Dowler's 67-yard punt return for a touchdown makes it 28-0, us!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/kCBfDzMspA — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 10, 2022

Dowler scampered 67 yards for his punt return score as time elapsed in the first quarter, extending Montana State's lead to 28-0. That matched the program's most points in an opening period against a Division I opponent. MSU's most recent punt returned for a touchdown was Shawn Johnson against UM in 2013.

Cal Poly's Jaden Jones, UC Davis' Rex Connors and Desmond Williams of Weber State also earned weekly honors.