Montana State's Taco Dowler tabbed Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week

MTN Sports
Posted at 4:32 PM, Sep 12, 2022
BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

Bobcat freshman Taco Dowler ended a nine-year MSU punt return touchdown drought on Saturday. Monday, the Big Sky Conference rewarded with league Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Dowler scampered 67 yards for his punt return score as time elapsed in the first quarter, extending Montana State's lead to 28-0. That matched the program's most points in an opening period against a Division I opponent. MSU's most recent punt returned for a touchdown was Shawn Johnson against UM in 2013.

Cal Poly's Jaden Jones, UC Davis' Rex Connors and Desmond Williams of Weber State also earned weekly honors.

