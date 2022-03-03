Montana State tennis ranked nationally for first time in 17 years

BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

For the first time in 17 years, Montana State’s men’s tennis team cracked the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s national rankings on Wednesday, breaking in at No. 65.

The ranking marks MSU’s first appearance in the national poll since 2005 when the Cats were ranked for three straight weeks. MSU debuted at No. 68 on March 15, 2005, then moved up to 65 and 63 before dropping out.

“For our guys to jump back into the rankings after 17 years is a testimony to the hard work they’ve done,” said Montana State men’s coach Trey Morris. “It’s a fantastic achievement and a massive feather in their cap, but it also shows us how much work is left to achieve our goals.”

The Bobcats join fellow Big Sky schools Northern Arizona (No. 65) and Montana (No. 62) in the poll. Montana State stands 10-3 on the season, with two of its losses to No. 23 Utah and No. 61 Gonzaga.

The Cats visit Boise this weekend, facing Boise State on Friday at 12 noon and Pacific (California) Saturday at 1 pm. Morris said his team remains focused on the task at hand. “They know that we’re going in the right direction and doing the right things, but there’s a lot of work ahead of us.”