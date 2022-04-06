Watch

Montana State signs Danny Sprinkle to a four-year extension

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana State men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle celebrates after cutting down the net after the Bobcats topped Northern Colorado 87-66 on Saturday, March 12, 2022 to win the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. MSU advances to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996 with the win.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 13:05:30-04

BOZEMAN—Bobcat fans can breathe easier.

After rumors began to circulate that Danny Sprinkle was in the mix for the head coaching job at the University of San Diego, Montana State announced on Twitter Wednesday that the program has agreed to a four-extension to keep Sprinkle with the Bobcats.

The extension comes after one of the most historic seasons in program history with the Bobcats winning the Big Sky Conference tournament and making their fourth-ever showing at the NCAA Tournament to break a 26-year hiatus. Their most previous visit came in 1996 when Sprinkle was a freshman for the Bobcats playing under Mick Durham.

Montana State finished the '22 season with a 27-8 record, which is the most wins in a single season since the Golden Bobcats in 1929, while also clinching Big Sky regular-season champion for the first time in 20 years.

He was named the 2022 Big Sky Coach of the Year and was named one of 20 finalists for the Hugh Durham award, which is given to the top DI mid-major coach in college basketball.

Since taking over as the Bobcats head coach in 2019, Sprinkle is 56-33, which is the second-highest winning percentage (.629) in program history among coaches who have won at least 40 games.

