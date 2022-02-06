Montana State men blow out conference leader Weber State

The Montana State men's basketball team extended its winning streak to eight straight games, and Saturday's victory might've been the most resounding.

The Bobcats blew out Big Sky Conference leader Weber State 78-57 in Ogden, Utah. The win moves Montana State (17-5, 9-2 Big Sky Conference) within one game of Weber State (18-6, 11-2) now for first place.

Up until the final seconds of the game, only five Bobcats scored to lead MSU to the win. Xavier Bishop led MSU with 18 points and added eight rebounds while Jubrile Belo and Amin Adamu each added 17 points for the Bobcats.

RaeQuan Battle added 15 points off of the bench for MSU while Abdul Mohamed scored nine points and grabbed nine boards. Those five were the only scorers for MSU up until the final seconds when Sam Lecholat converted a pair of free throws.

The Bobcats came to play early and led by double-digits at one point in the first half, and went into the break up 37-29.

MSU picked up where it left off in the second half, and two free throws from Belo at the 16:19 mark put the Bobcats up by double-digits for good.

Montana State shot 54.4% from the floor and held Weber State to 36.4% shooting and the Wildcats went 6 for 20 from deep. The Bobcats converted 11 of their 21 3-point attempts and out-rebounded Weber State 38-24.

MSU is at Idaho State on Monday and then hosts Portland State on Thursday and Northern Arizona on Saturday.

