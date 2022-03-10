Montana State looking for redemption at Big Sky tournament

BOISE, Idaho—Despite a Big Sky regular season championship, it’s win or go home for Montana State men’s basketball as they look for redemption in Boise

“They’re still stung by losing in the championship last year to Eastern [Washington]," Montana State Men's Basketball coach Danny Sprinkle said.

It’s that bad taste that has fueled one of the program’s most historical seasons in decades, re-writing Bobcat history one game at a time.

“I know that motivated us throughout the summer in the weight room, in our workouts, and throughout the fall," Sprinkle explained.

However, even a 24-win season, the most by a Bobcat team since the 50s, doesn’t mean anything at the conference tournament because if you want a bid to the Big Dance, the only option is to win it all.

“Everything comes down to these three games in the tournament at our level," Sprinkle added.

The last time Montana State punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament was in 1996 when head coach Danny Sprinkle won freshman of the year with the Bobcats, and now 26 years later a chance to return to the same national stage - this time as the coach of the year.

“I talk about leaving a legacy a lot," Sprinkle said. "This team has already left a legacy, but they haven’t finished the job. I make sure they know what our ultimate goal is when we don’t have a good practice or we play a sloppy or even if we win. There are always things we can improve to get to where this group wants to get to.”

The road to March Madness begins this Thursday for Montana State against No. 8 Sacramento State with tip off set for noon.