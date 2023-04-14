Montana State football elevates Sam Mix to running backs coach

(Editor's Note: Montana State press release)

Montana State football coach Brent Vigen elevated Sam Mix, a member of the Bobcat football staff the past two seasons, to running backs coach on Friday.

An offensive analyst and recruiting and operations assistant the past two seasons, Mix arrived at Montana State after three seasons coaching at MSU Northern. The Sammamish, Washington, product worked as the Lights’ receivers and special teams coordinator from 2019-21 before joining the Bobcats. Mix played receiver at MSU-Northern from 2015-18, catching 17 passes in each of the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons and graduating from Northern in 2019.

“I’m very excited to elevate Sam to the position of running backs coach,” Vigen said. “He has proven in the last two years to be a very hard worker who communicates well and has an excellent understanding of how we want to operate on the field and in recruiting. He allows for a seamless transition on and off the field and I look forward to his continued growth in this new role.”

Mix inherits a position group that includes its top four players in terms of both rushing yards and rushes by running backs in 2022. Elijah Elliott (726 rushing yards in 2022), Lane Sumner (433 yards), Marqui Johnson (418 yards) and Garrett Coon (307 yards) each return for the Bobcats in the fall. The Bobcats rushed for 311.9 yards a game and 6.5 yards a carry in 2022.

Mix replaces Jimmy Beal, who departed the program for another professional opportunity earlier this spring.