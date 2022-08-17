Missoula Sentinel's Adam Jones makes football commitment to Montana State

MISSOULA — Montana State went into enemy territory and scooped up one of the state's top football prospects.

Missoula Sentinel's Adam Jones announced his commitment to the Bobcats via social media on Tuesday evening. Jones confirmed his commitment with MTN Sports, saying he was recruited to play running back at MSU.

"Thank you to God, my family, friends, and coaches for helping me get to this position that I'm in today," Jones wrote on Twitter. "With that being said I'm humbled to announced that I'm 100% committed to Montana State University!"

Coming into the season, expectations are high for the Spartan senior. MaxPreps named Jones as the top football prospect in Montana while 247Sports ranks Jones at No. 3 in the Class of 2023 behind Great Falls High quarterback Reed Harris and Billings West offensive lineman Jacob Anderson. Harris is committed to Boston College while Anderson has committed to Oregon State.

Jones is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

As a junior last year, Jones broke out in a big way as the Spartans went undefeated and won their second straight Class AA football title. A two-way starter at running back and safety, Jones finished the season with 912 rushing yards on 183 carries with 16 touchdowns. Jones rushed for three touchdowns in three different games, and put together a five-touchdown performance against Kalispell Glacier in the Class AA semifinal round last November.

Jones also caught 24 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Jones was a first-team all-state selection in 2021 for his work.

Jones chose MSU over reported offers from Montana, Montana Tech and Columbia. He also received a number of camp invites over the summer from schools in the Mountain West and Pac-12. A two-sport star, Jones, who plays baseball for the Missoula Mavericks, also received an offer from the University of Utah to play college baseball.