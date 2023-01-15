Leia Beattie's career night lifts Montana State past Weber State

(Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

OGDEN, Utah — Montana State junior Leia Beattie came off the bench to score a game-high 26 points, including a career-high six three-pointers to lift the Bobcats to an 80-65 win over Weber State on Saturday afternoon in the Dee Events Center.

“Our bench was fantastic,” said women's head coach Tricia Binford. “Leia was really feeling it and gave us a big boost. We had lots of great minutes from a lot of kids off the bench and that really pays off on road trips.”

Trailing by one after the first quarter, Montana State (11-7, 4-2) used a 12-3 run midway through the second stanza to build a nine-point advantage. The run was highlighted by a four-point play by Beattie. MSU owned a 33-27 lead at intermission.

“At halftime we talked a lot about defense,” Binford said. “We were super flat and just didn’t have an edge about us, and that’s not our style. We need to be more disruptive.”

The Bobcats opened the second half connecting on five-of-six free throws to build an 11-point cushion. MSU held a 56-47 lead heading into the final period.

“Give Weber State credit,” Binford said. “We had our hands full with them. I felt offensively we were more in our groove in the second half, and we hit a bunch of 3s to get separation.”

Over a stretch of two minutes midway through the fourth quarter the Bobcats connected on four consecutive three-pointers, three coming from Beattie and one via Taylor Janssen. When the barrage ended MSU held a 72-59 advantage.

MSU took its largest lead of the game at 80-63 on a pair of Beattie charity tosses with a minute left.

Darian White also hit double-digits with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds and two assists. Grace Beasley finished with a game and career-high seven assists.

The Bobcats shot 39% from the field, including a nine-of-22 effort from beyond the arc. Montana State outscored the Wildcats 43-5 on bench points. MSU also held a 48-41 advantage under the glass. Lexi Deden pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds.

Weber State (4-13, 0-5) was led by Daryn Hickok with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Montana State hosts Idaho on Monday night at 7 p.m. in Worthington Arena.