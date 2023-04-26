RaeQuan Battle transferring to West Virginia from Montana State

BOZEMAN — RaeQuan Battle has found a new home.

Battle, a standout guard at Montana State for the past two seasons, announced his commitment to West Virginia via an Instagram post Wednesday, writing "More country roads? Morgantown let’s rock!!!!"

Following the departure of coach Danny Sprinkle to Utah State, Battle entered the transfer portal and received interest from more than a dozen schools according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein: Georgia Tech, Alabama, Kansas State, Cal-Berkeley, Texas Tech, Oregon, UCLA, Wake Forest, Texas, Oklahoma, Memphis, LSU, Loyola Marymount, Clemson, South Florida, Utah State and Louisville.

Before entering the portal, Battle first turned heads at the national level during the Bobcats' NCAA tournament game against Kansas State where he scored a game-high 27 points. The reigning Big Sky Tournament MVP averaged 17.7 points this past season while shooting 47% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.

West Virginia, located in Morgantown, W.V., finished the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 19-15, while finishing eighth in the Big 12 Conference (7-11). The Mountaineers earned a No. 9 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, losing to No. 8 Maryland 67-65 in the first round. They are coached by Bob Huggins, who has won 934 career games and has two Final Four appearances to his credit with West Virginia and, previously, Cincinnati.

Battle has one more year of eligibility remaining. Battle's announcement comes about a week after another outgoing Montana State star, guard Darian White, announced her intention join the women's basketball team at the University of Nebraska.

