Exclusive: Atlanta's Troy Andersen talks rookie season, Week 3 opponent

SEATTLE — Former Bobcat and current Atlanta Falcon Troy Andersen is in Seattle this weekend for a Week 3 contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Dillon native attended games at Lumen Field as a kid and shared in a sitdown interview Friday that he has a handful of family and friends traveling from Montana for the game.

Additionally, Andersen will meet Seattle's Will Dissly on the gridiron for the very first time. The Bozeman native also sat down for an exclusive interview earlier this week, which can be found here.