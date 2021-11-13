Rapid Reaction: No. 9 Montana 30, Northern Arizona 3

Cam Humphrey threw for 280 yards and Montana's defense forced four turnovers en route to beating Northern Arizona 30-3 on Saturday.

The Griz went up 7-0 on an Isiah Childs rushing touchdown in the 1st quarter, which was Montana's only offensive touchdown of the day.

Montana kicker Kevin Macias kicked connected on three field goals, including one just before halftime from 49 yards out.

TURNING POINT: Linebacker Patrick O'Connell's fumble recovery for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter. It was just a 13-3 game prior to play, but O'Connell's score turned the tide permanently in favor of the Griz.

STAT OF THE GAME: Total yards. NAU managed just 154 yards of offense compared to UM's 427.

GAME BALLS: Once again, Montana's entire defense....cornerback Justin Ford intercepted a pass for the eighth consecutive game...his eight picks are the most in college football at any level this season......Corbin Walker's 2nd quarter interception kept NAU out of the end zone....O'Connell's fumble return accounted for half of UM's touchdowns....Garrett Graves added a late pick-six as well.

WHAT'S NEXT: Montana (8-2) will host Montana State in the Brawl of the Wild.

