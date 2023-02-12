Montana unveils Robin Selvig Court, Lady Griz race past Weber State

MISSOULA — It was another special evening at the University of Montana as they honored history within the Lady Griz program, and on Saturday they unofficially unveiled the name of Robin Selvig Court in honor of the legendary former coach.

With celebrations during the second quarter and at halftime of Saturday's game between UM and Weber State, the school honored Selvig who coached the Lady Griz for 38 years and won 865 games and went to 21 NCAA tournaments with. At halftime, Selvig gave a speech to the crowd of 3,093 at Dahlberg Arena while surrounded by over 50 of his former Lady Griz players.

In the game itself, Montana comfortably won 65-48 as the Lady Griz bounced back from Thursday's loss to Idaho State. Carmen Gfeller led the way for UM with 18 points while Sammy Fatkin added 15. Mack Konig had 12 points and eight assists while Gina Marxen added 11 for UM (13-12, 9-5 Big Sky Conference). Dani Bartsch didn't score but again added another big rebounding performance with 14 and added three steals.

UM started fast and led 20-9 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Both schools struggled with shooting with UM going 35.7% from the field and 8 for 28 from deep. Weber State shot 33.3% from the field and went 4 for 19 from 3-point range.

UM also went 17 for 20 from the free throw line and forced Weber State into 17 turnovers.

The Lady Griz are off for a week before a rematch with Montana State next Saturday in Bozeman.