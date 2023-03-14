Montana starting guard Lonnell Martin Jr. announces entry into transfer portal

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies are losing a big contributor from the 2022-23 season.

Guard Lonnell Martin Jr. announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal after two years with the Griz program.

"Basketball has sent me on one of the most adventurous paths and I am so beyond grateful that God made Montana part of that path," Martin wrote on social media. "This experience has been one to remember and I have met and made friends that will last a lifetime."

Martin, a native of Flint, Michigan, joined Montana after two seasons at community college and junior college. In two years with the Grizzlies, he played in 63 games, starting in 48 of them including 30 of UM's 31 games in 2022-23.

This past season, Martin averaged 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game and played 28.7 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-4 redshirt junior converted 38.1% of his shots from the floor and shot at a 37.2% clip from deep.

An active member of his hometown community, Martin talked to MTN Sports on the Grizzly Insider about an opportunity he had last summer to give back to the Boys and Girls Club in Flint.

Martin enters the portal with one year of eligibility left in his college career. He's the first Griz player with eligibility left to enter the portal in this latest cycle.

The Grizzlies went 17-14 this past season and advanced to the semifinal round of the Big Sky Conference tournament.