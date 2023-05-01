Montana receiver, return specialist Malik Flowers signed by New Orleans Saints

MISSOULA — Another Grizzly is going to get his shot in the NFL.

Former Montana wide receiver and return specialist Malik Flowers has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints, UM announced on Monday.

Thanks to his dynamic speed, Flowers was a threat everywhere for the Grizzlies, but made his impact on special teams as one of the best kick returners in FCS history. Flowers had seven career kick return touchdowns at Montana, which is tied for an FCS record with Weber State's Rashid Shaheed, who is also on the Saints. He had two in 2022, one against Weber State and another in the FCS playoffs against Southeast Missouri State.

As a receiver, the Fontana, California, native, caught 51 passes for 716 yards and four touchdowns in his career and ran for another score in his time with the Grizzlies. In 2022, Flowers caught 31 passes for 460 yards and two scores.

That makes it three former Grizzlies who are getting NFL opportunities, as Flowers joins teammates Justin Ford and Patrick O'Connell. Ford earned a mini-camp invite from the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday while O'Connell signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.