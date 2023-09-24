Griz postgame: Coach Bobby Hauck, LB Braxton Hill examine Big Sky road loss at NAU

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — No. 13-ranked Montana opened its Big Sky Conference schedule Saturday on the wrong end of a 28-14 loss on the road to previously winless Northern Arizona. For full highlights of the game, click here.

The Grizzlies were limited to 12 first downs and just 31 rushing yards on offense and were shut out in the second half, and suffered its first loss of the season to fall to 3-1 and start 0-1 in Big Sky play. It was coach Bobby Hauck's first loss in his career to the Lumberjacks.

Hauck and Griz linebacker Braxton Hill met the media after the game to talk about the loss. To see the full press conference, watch the video above.

Montana returns home next week for homecoming to take on Big Sky rival Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.