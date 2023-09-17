Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Alex Gubner, Sam Vidlak break down wild win over Ferris State

MISSOULA — The No. 12 Montana Grizzlies held off the Ferris State Bulldogs 17-10 in Missoula in front of a record-breaking crowd of 26,978 people at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday evening.

A typical night game in Missoula, the football game was wild between the Bulldogs and the Griz with Ferris State leading 10-3 at halftime before the Grizzlies clamped down in the second half, with UFC champion and Helena native Sean O'Malley in attendance to raise the No. 37 flag and celebrate with the Griz football team after the win.

FINAL: Montana tops Ferris State 17-10.And how about this celebration? The entire Griz football team does the fight song with Sean O’Malley afterwards. What a scene in Missoula…#GrizFB @SugaSeanMMA pic.twitter.com/YAAcC7GC78 — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) September 17, 2023

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, senior defensive tackle Alex Gubner and sophomore quarterback Sam Vidlak met with the media after the game to talk about UM's win.

To see the full press conference, check out the video above.