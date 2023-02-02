Griz left tackle Chris Walker, kicker Nico Ramos granted extension to continue college careers

MISSOULA — A day after National Signing Day, the Montana Grizzlies announced two players from last year's team who were assumed done will be back in 2023.

Left tackle Chris Walker and kicker Nico Ramos received waivers and were both granted extensions by the NCAA to continue their college football careers, UM announced on Thursday morning.

Both players will be playing in their seventh year of college football.

Both players joined UM last summer as transfers. Walker came to Montana after five seasons at Nebraska where he was a reserve defensive lineman before making the switch to offensive line at Montana in 2022. Last season the Lincoln, Nebraska, native started all 13 of UM's games at left tackle.

His return means the Griz will have all five of their starting offensive linemen back in 2023.

Ramos, a Miami, Florida, native, came to Missoula after four seasons at Princeton and one season at Cal. After missing UM's opener against Northwestern State, Ramos appeared in the next 12 games as Montana's primary placekicker and went 11 for 14 on field goals, his longest being 46 yards. He went 46 for 50 on point after attempts and also handled kickoff duties 43 times.

