Griz basketball gets commitment from Santa Clara guard Giordan Williams

MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team picked up their first transfer of this latest cycle on Monday evening.

Giordan Williams, who spent the last four seasons at Santa Clara, announced his commitment to Montana via social media, saying, "Time to rewrite your story kid. Grizz nation, WE LIVE BABY."

Time to rewrite your story kid 〽️✨Grizz nation …. WE LIVE BABY ‼️ pic.twitter.com/LipSIsLMXC — Giordan Williams (@Geeewilliams2) April 10, 2023

Williams, a native of Long Beach, California, sat out this past season due to an ACL injury but played in 78 games for Santa Clara from 2019-2022. For his career, the 6-foot-4, 191-pound guard averaged 12.8 minutes and 4.5 points per contest.

In his last season on the court in 2021-22, Williams averaged 14.5 minutes and 5.1 points per game while shooting the ball at a 44% clip from the field and 37% mark from deep.

Williams arrives at UM with two years of eligibility remaining.

It's been an offseason of moves so far for the Grizzlies, with Williams as the first addition through the transfer portal. Montana is looking to replace a number of players include All-Big Sky forward Josh Bannan who joined the pro ranks and recently signed with the Brisbane Bullets of the National Basketball League in Australia.

UM also lost starting guard Lonnell Martin Jr. who has since committed to Arkansas Pine Bluff. Forward Trey Lawrence and guard Jonathan Brown both also are no longer on the team, with Lawrence leaving the game of basketball and Brown entering the transfer portal.