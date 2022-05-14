An updated look at UM's men's basketball roster with another transfer portal entry

MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball program has had an eventful offseason as the Grizzlies shape their roster for the 2022-23 season.

The program saw another turn of events on Monday when junior forward Derrick Carter-Hollinger entered the NCAA transfer portal. Carter-Hollinger is the seventh member of the 2021-22 team that has since transferred from the Grizzlies.

"I want to start by saying thank you to the community of Missoula for making me feel at home and welcome," Carter-Hollinger wrote in a post on Twitter. "I've made many relationships and connections that will last a lifetime and I have many memories with the fans and the organization that will be remembered forever. I do believe that God has a plan for me and brought me to Missoula for a reason.

"This experience has helped me grow and also realize what is important. With that being said, I have entered my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Following the path the Lord has provided for me and trusting His guidance. The last three years have been amazing, thank you Missoula."

Carter-Hollinger spent three years with the Grizzlies and was the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year in 2019-20. After injuries held him back as a sophomore, Carter-Hollinger was back in form in 2021-22 and averaged 21.1 minutes per game, and started in 17 of UM's final 19 games of the season. He averaged 6.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for the Grizzlies.

Carter-Hollinger joins starter Robby Beasley III, sixth man Cameron Parker, reserve Kyle Owens, walk-ons Freddie Brown III and Jack Wetzel and freshman Johnny Braggs, who redshirted last year, as the transfer portal entries. Redshirt senior Scott Blakney also won't return next year after concluding his college basketball career and graduating.

The Grizzlies also added a pair of transfers in this latest cycle, which includes Colorado State forward Dischon Thomas and NCAA Division II forward Laolu Oke from Metropolitan State University of Denver.

All-in-all, Montana currently has 14 players on its roster. Here is the updated roster for the Montana men's basketball program as of Friday, May 13.

-Outgoing/transfers from 2021-22 roster

-Redshirt senior forward Scott Blakney (graduation)

-Senior guard Cameron Parker (transfer, Portland State)

-Redshirt junior Freddie Brown III (transfer, not committed)

-Junior forward Derrick Carter-Hollinger (transfer, not committed)

-Junior forward Kyle Owens (transfer, UC Riverside)

-Sophomore guard Robby Beasley III (transfer, UC Davis)

-Freshman guard Jack Wetzel (transfer, not committed)

-Freshman guard Johnny Braggs (transfer, not committed)

-Current roster for 2022-23 season

-Returning from 2021-22 season

-Fifth-year senior-to-be forward Mack Anderson (returning with COVID eligibility)

-Senior-to-be guard Josh Vazquez

-Senior-to-be guard Lonnell Martin Jr.

-Junior-to-be guard Brandon Whitney

-Junior-to-be forward Josh Bannan

-Junior-to-be forward Trey Lawrence

-Sophomore-to-be forward John Solomon

-Incoming freshmen

-Forward Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, MT

-Forward Caden Bateman, Missoula, MT

-Forward Jaxon Nap, Renton, WA

-Guard Isaiah Kerr, Mountain View, CA

-Guard Dorell Thomas, Phoenix, AZ

-Incoming transfers

-Dischon Thomas, Colorado State

-Laolu Oke, Metropolitan State University of Denver (NCAA Division II)

