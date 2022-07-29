Butte Miners, Belgrade Bandits to meet in State A quarterfinals

BELGRADE — The State A Legion Baseball Tournament is underway in Belgrade this week, and day two sent two teams packing whittling the field down to now six.

Butte Miners 7, Billings Cardinals 3

While Thursday's meeting started neck-and-neck, the Butte Miners did most of their damage in the bottom of the second inning.

Down 3 to 1, Butte's Rye Doherty drilled a bomb over the left field fence for a two-run homer. Eagen Lester (RBI single), Eric Hart (RBI single), and Aiden Lee (2RBI triple) all contributed to Butte's 6-run inning to help lift the Miners to a 7-3 victory.

Belgrade Bandits 9, Glacier Twins 5 (10 innings)

Tied 5-5 with bases loaded in the top of the tenth, Belgrade's Aidan Kulbeck connected on an outfield single to score teammates Wyatt Russell and Lane Neill, which were ultimately the game-winning runs over Glacier.

Gavin Waters (sac fly) and Dyson Kinnaman (single) both brought in two other runs that inning to give the Bandits a 4-edge lead.

With the Bandits' extra-inning win, Belgrade will play Butte tomorrow on the winner's side of the bracket on Friday at 7 p.m.