Another one: Caitlin Clark sets WNBA rookie record for 3s in a season

Caitlin Clark is sticking to what she does best: breaking records.

The Indian Fever phenom broke the WNBA rookie record for 3-pointers in a season Wednesday night in an 84-80 win over the Connecticut Sun.

Clark came into the night with 85 3s on the season, tied for the record set by Rhyne Howard in 2022. But after sinking a 26-foot jump shot early in the first quarter, Clark put herself in sole possession of the rookie milestone.

Clark finished the night shooting 3-7 from beyond the arc, bringing her total to 88 3-pointers made on the season. And with nine games left on the schedule, that new record is expected to just keep on going up.

