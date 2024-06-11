77th Montana East-West Shrine Game will be broadcast live across MTN platforms

BILLINGS — The 77th Montana East-West Shrine Game will be broadcast and streamed live across Montana Television Network platforms on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. from Daylis Stadium in Billings. The telecast begins at 6 with a fundraiser telethon to benefit Shriners Children's Hospital of Spokane, Washington.

Coverage will air on television on KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena, and KPAX in Missoula. It can also be viewed on all MTN streaming apps, as well as online at ktvq.com/live, kbzk.com/live, krtv.com/live, and kpax.com/live.

MTN’s Scott Breen will handle play-by-play duties while Greg Upham will serve as color analyst. Tom Wylie and Dante Williams are the sideline reporters.

The East team will be coached this year by Billings West's Rob Stanton, who finished his ninth season leading the Golden Bears in 2023. Stanton guided West to a Class AA state title in 2018; the Bears were runners-up in 2020 and 2021. The West team will be led by former Florence coach Pat Duchien, who guided the Falcons to the past three Class B state titles.

The West won last year's game in Butte by a 45-13 score. It was the West's third consecutive win, which snapped a three-game streak for the East. The East leads the all-time series 41-35.

Rosters for the game are below.

EAST ALL-STARS

Centers: Landen Thompson, Fairview, 6-3, 300; Spencer Higareda, Huntley Project, 5-11, 225; Treydon Hull, Laurel, 5-10, 220.

Guards: Jace Thompson, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-2, 285; Ethan Short, Columbus, 5-10, 250; Xander Rehder, Red Lodge, 6-2, 290.

Tackles: Chace Waters, Sidney, 6-4, 250; Torin Jeske, Bozeman, 6-5, 245; Braden Zimmer, Billings West, 6-6, 230.

Tight ends: Grayden Wilkinson, Billings Skyview; 6-3, 210; Chase Crockett, Glendive, 6-3, 190.

Fullbacks: Holden Meged, Miles City, 6-1, 250.

Wide receivers: Rocco Lencioni, Bozeman, 6-4, 205; Owen Reynolds, Red Lodge, 6-1, 185; Benjamin Falkowsky, Calgary, Alberta, 5-11, 175; Mackey Burckley, Billings Senior, 6-1, 180.

Running backs: Aidan Lammers, Shepherd, 6-0, 200; Izayah Brown, Great Falls, 6-1, 205; Miles Wells, Hardin, 5-9, 175.

Quarterbacks: Thomas Buchanan, Red Lodge, 6-5, 210; Adam Balkenbush, Billings Central, 6-1, 200.

Defensive tackles: Oakley Woody, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-1, 275; Maxx Lee, Billings Senior, 6-4, 260; Jordan Jensen, Lewistown, 6-2, 225.

Defensive ends: Cooper Collins, Great Falls, 6-1, 200; Kaiden Clement, Great Falls CMR, 6-1, 215; Maddox Roberts, Billings Central, 6-2, 215.

Inside linebackers: Josh Woodberry, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-0, 210; Brisbin Reiter, Havre, 5-11, 215; Xavier Brackenridge, Billings Central, 5-10, 195.

Outside linebackers: Tyce Casterline, Lockwood, 6-3, 195; Quaid Ash, Bozeman, 6-2, 210; Braden Capser, Kalispell Flathead, 6-2, 210.

Defensive backs: Ryan Nansel, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-1, 175; Kyle Mounts, Bozeman Gallatin, 5-11, 170; Ethan Triplett, Belt, 6-2,180; Toryn Richards, Glasgow, 5-10, 175; River Wasson, Great Falls CMR, 6-2, 190; Connor Stanton, Billings West, 6-2, 175; Mason Dethman, Froid-Lake, 6-4, 195; Cordell Holzer, Bozeman, 5-6, 150.

Head coach: Rob Stanton, Billings West.

Assistant coaches: Dan Watson, Billings West; Derek Gackle, Fairview; John Simpson, Billings Skyview; Wayne Berry, Billings Central; Shane Larson, Lockwood.

WEST ALL-STARS

Centers: Barrett Hageman, Helena Capital, 6-2, 240; Tavan McMaster, Jefferson, 6-3, 280.

Guards: Kade Schleeman, Butte, 6-0, 230; Isaac Stoker, Corvallis, 6-3, 250; Tristan Crane, Columbia Falls, 5-11, 235; Landen Peterson, Dillon, 6-0, 215.

Tackles: Cole Dawes, Helena Capital, 6-5, 275; Hunter Goodman, Columbia Falls, 6-4, 220; Dalton Noble, Jefferson, 6-4, 250.

Tight ends: Danny Sirmon, Missoula Sentinel, 6-6, 240; Eli Thorness, Bigfork, 6-3, 205.

Wide receivers: Cohen Kastelitz, Kalispell Glacier, 6-3, 185; Grady Walker, Missoula Sentinel, 6-2, 205; Colter Ramos, Missoula Big Sky, 6-1, 180; Zane Moodry, Butte Central, 6-5, 195.

Running backs: Kash Goicoechea, Kalispell Glacier, 6-0, 190; Joey Sandberg, Missoula Big Sky, 5-8, 155.

Quarterbacks: Carter Kraft, Helena, 6-0, 205; Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 6-0, 185.

Defensive tackles: Christian Knowles, Missoula Sentinel, 6-3, 230; Arie McLaughlin, Florence, 5-9, 255.

Defensive ends: Ethan Alexander, Florence, 6-3, 235; Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 6-4, 235; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 6-3, 245; Kyler Stenson, Butte, 6-3, 220; Deacon Sterna, Calgary, Alberta, 5-11, 220.

Inside linebackers: Jace DeShazer, Libby, 5-11, 215; Tuff Adams, Helena Capital, 6-0, 190.

Outside linebackers: Kyler Larson, Helena, 6-1, 205; Lucas Lant, Hamilton, 6-0, 190; Max Davis, Dillon, 6-3, 185; Shane Williams, Three Forks, 5-10, 175.

Cornerbacks: Alex Hausmann, Kalispell Glacier, 6-1, 175; Jack Keeley, Butte Central, 6-2, 195; Tristan Butts, Eureka, 6-2, 175.

Safeties: Mason Kelch, Whitefish, 6-1, 200; Tyler Abbott, Florence, 5-11, 170; Colten Hayder, Three Forks, 6-0, 180; Cooper Anderson, Dillon, 5-10, 175; Brett Grange, Helena, 5-11, 170.

Head coach: Pat Duchien, Florence.

Assistant coaches: Adam Goodnight, Florence; Matt Upham, Kalispell Glacier; Ryan Schulte, Helena; Jason Truman, Dillon; Connor Sullivan, Three Forks.