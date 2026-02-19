Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Actions

Alysa Liu wins first women's figure skating gold medal for the US in 24 years

Alysa Liu figure skating
Francisco Seco/AP
Alysa Liu of the United States competes during the women's figure skating free program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Alysa Liu figure skating
Posted

Alysa Liu has won gold in the women's figure skating competition, notching the top finish for the U.S. for the first time in 24 years.

The 20-year-old from the San Francisco Bay area has been on a dream ride ever since her two-year retirement, which had allowed her to reprioritize the things in her life and rediscover her love for skating. Liu became the first American world champion since Kimmie Meissner in 2006 last year in Boston, and now ends an even longer U.S. drought for women at the Olympics.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader