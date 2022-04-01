2022 World Cup: U.S. draws Group B, will face England, Iran, winner of play-in game

Groups are officially set for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The United States drew Group B and will face England, Iran, and either Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine, depending on the results of a play-in.

Ukraine's road to Qatar has been a long one.

The team was set to play Scotland on March 24, but that was delayed due to Russian invading the country.

Their match has been pushed back by FIFA to June 7.

They then would have to win against Wales to make it into the tournament.

The U.S. team has a manageable group, probably not the easiest or the hardest. They will undoubtedly be out for redemption after failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018.

In its last two World Cup appearances, Team USA has advanced to the Round of 16 before being eliminated.

The United States advanced to the quarter-finals back in 2002 and the semi-finals way back in 1930.

There is a bit of history in this group, as back in 2010, Team USA tied with England 1-1.

In 1950, they defeated England 1-0.

In 1998, the United States lost 2-1 to Iran.

They have never faced Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine in World Cup play.

Here is a full list of the groups:

GROUP A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

GROUP B

England

Iran

United States

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

GROUP C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

GROUP D

France

Peru/United Arab Emirates/Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

GROUP E

Spain

Costa Rica/New Zealand

Germany

Japan

GROUP F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

GROUP G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

GROUP H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

Some teams will still have to win a play-in to make it into the World Cup.

The World Cup runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

