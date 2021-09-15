2021 6-Man football standings

(Last updated Sept. 15)
6-Man East
|Conf.
|Overall
|Froid- Medicine Lake
|0-0
|3-0
|Bainville
|0-0
|2-1
|Savage
|0-0
|1-1
|Richey-Lambert
|0-0
|1-1
|Jordan
|0-0
|1-2
|Wibaux
|0-0
|0-2
6-Man South
|Conf.
|Overall
|Broadview-Lavina
|2-0
|3-0
|Sheilds Valley
|1-0
|2-0
|Bridger
|0-0
|3-0
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-1
|1-1
|Custer-Hysham-Melstone
|0-2
|1-2
6-Man Central
|Conf.
|Overall
|Geraldine-Highwood
|1-0
|3-0
|Roy-Winifred
|1-0
|2-1
|D-G-S-GR-W
|0-0
|3-0
|Harlowton-Ryegate
|0-0
|0-3
|Centerville
|0-1
|1-2
|Tri-Cities
|0-1
|1-2
6-Man North
|Conf.
|Overall
|Power-Dutton-Brady
|1-0
|2-1
|Box Elder
|1-0
|1-1
|Valier
|1-0
|1-2
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|1-2
|Sunburst
|0-1
|1-2
|Heart Butte
|0-1
|0-2
|North Star
|0-1
|0-3
6-Man West
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hot Springs
|0-0
|3-0
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-0
|2-0
|Noxon
|0-0
|1-2
|Valley Christian
|0-0
|1-2
|Gardiner
|0-0
|0-2
|West Yellowstone
|0-0
|0-3