Southeastern University pulls past Montana Tech women

Posted at 12:18 PM, Oct 25, 2021
BUTTE — Southeastern University used a strong second half to spoil Montana Tech's home opener on Sunday.

Angela Perry had a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds propel the Fire to a 78-65 victory over the Orediggers, giving the Florida college three wins over Frontier Conference schools in four days.

The Fire (3-0 overall) opened their Montana trip with a 91-68 win over Providence on Thursday and topped Carroll College 67-60 on Saturday. Southwestern is one of the top programs in the NAIA and has advanced to the national tournament seven years in a row.

The Orediggers (0-1 overall) kept pace with the Fire for a half, trailing just 25-22 after one quarter a 44-38 at the break. But Southeastern pulled away in the second half, outpacing Tech 20-15 in the third quarter and 14-12 in the fourth.

Dani Urick led the Orediggers with 17 points — including a game-high four 3-pointers — and Mollie Peoples added 12. Tavia Rooney had a team-high nine rebounds and led all players with five blocks.

Tech will host Viterbo University (Wisconsin) next Sunday.

