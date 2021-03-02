Standoff resolved near Lincoln, suspect in custody

LINCOLN — UPDATE: 12:37 p.m. - March 2, 2021

LINCOLN - The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office reports that just before 12 p.m. on Tuesday the standoff with a person west of Lincoln has been resolved.

The person is in custody and the area is safe. Additionally, Montana Highway 200 is once again open to traffic.

The Sheriff thanked thank everyone for their patience and support.

(second report: 10:03 a.m. - March 2, 2021)

LINCOLN - We are learning additional information about an incident taking place in Lincoln.

According to a social media post, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says "that law enforcement is currently dealing with a barricaded person west of Lincoln."

Montana Highway 200 remains closed between mile markers 66 and 67.

People are being asked to avoid the area and residents near the 6300 block of Highway 200 in Lincoln should continue to shelter in place due to ongoing law enforcement operations.

"Stay indoors and refrain from exiting your home until the Sheriff has determined the situation is safe to do so," the Sheriff's Office stated.

(first report: 9:00 a.m. - March 2, 2021)

The Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office is asking some Lincoln residents to remain indoors.

Residents near the 6300 block of Montana Highway 200 in Lincoln are being asked to shelter in place due to ongoing law enforcement operations.

"Stay indoors and refrain from exiting your home until the sheriff has determined the situation is safe to do so," a social media post advises.

Montana Highway 200 has been closed to through traffic between mile marker 66 and 67 due to a threat in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.