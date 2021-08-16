'Smashing all the records': Western Montana Fair wraps up

MISSOULA — Sunday night features a flat-track motorcycle race and Miss Montana flyover marking the final event of the Western Montana Fair in Missoula.

The fair is wrapping up - this year the event was in full force again with rides, rodeos, and refreshments - and organizers anticipate record-breaking attendance numbers.

“And to come back this year, you know, just smashing all the records, this is just wonderful,” Billie Ayers, Events and Operations Manager for the fair, said in an interview.

Ayers told MTN News the first day of the fair on Wednesday was an immediate success, despite staff getting used to a newly remodeled layout.

“We have smashed everything from the number of tickets sold for the rodeo each and every night, the bar sales have pretty much doubled, the livestock sale was off the charts. The folks that have been involved with the livestock sale the last 15 years have not seen numbers like that in any of their any of their memories,” Ayers said.

Off-the-chart sales are reflected by food vendors. This year 28 stands are operating.

The Greek Kitchen, a traditional staple, sold out in one day after pre-prepping supplies they anticipated needing for the entirety of the fair.

The staff were too loaded with customers to chat on-camera with MTN News.

“We are so happy to be back together with our rural and our urban neighbors and we are celebrating the Western Montana Fair. It's just been a great, great fair,” Ayers said.

Official attendee numbers will be released once fair staff counts up ticket sales and vendor sales.