Watch Now

Slideshow: Hurricane Milton impacts felt across Florida

Photos show damage and flooding from Hurricane Milton across Florida.

Photos show damage and flooding from Hurricane Milton in the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

Tarpon Springs Milton debris Photo by: Tarpon Springs Police Department wall came down at West Spruce and International Plaza Photo by: John Argue wall came down at West Spruce and International Plaza Photo by: John Argue Multiple structures were damaged in Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park in Lake Placid by an apparent tornado strike around 2 p.m. Photo by: Highlands County Sheriff's Office Multiple structures were damaged in Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park in Lake Placid by an apparent tornado strike around 2 p.m. Photo by: Highlands County Sheriff's Office Multiple structures were damaged in Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park in Lake Placid by an apparent tornado strike around 2 p.m. Photo by: Highlands County Sheriff's Office APTOPIX Hurricane Milton Weather Max Watts, of Buford, Ga., walks in the parking lot to check on a trailer parked outside the hotel where he is riding out Hurricane Milton with coworkers, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Watts, who works for a towing company, was deployed with colleagues to Florida to aid in the aftermath of the storm.Photo by: Julio Cortez/AP Multiple structures were damaged in Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park in Lake Placid by an apparent tornado strike around 2 p.m. Photo by: Highlands County Sheriff's Office Multiple structures were damaged in Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park in Lake Placid by an apparent tornado strike around 2 p.m. Photo by: Highlands County Sheriff's Office Fallen tree in Ft. Myers Photo by: Sue Propert Fallen tree in Ft. Myers Photo by: Sue Propert Fallen tree in Ft. Myers Photo by: Sue Propert Fallen tree in Ft. Myers Photo by: Sue Propert Damaged tree in Riverview Photo by: Matt McGuire Crane collapse in St. Pete Photo by: Tony Salazar Tropicana Field A stadium roof is ripped off Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida.Photo by: Scripps News Tampa Tree down in Zephyrhills Photo by: Autumn Illes
 Flooding at Hillsborough Ave and Lincoln Ave Photo by: Jalisa Campos
 wall came down at West Spruce and International Plaza Photo by: John Argue wall came down at West Spruce and International Plaza Photo by: John Argue Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores on Thursday, October 10.Photo by: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores on Thursday, October 10.Photo by: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores on Thursday, October 10.Photo by: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores on Thursday, October 10.Photo by: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Severe flooding in Clearwater Severe flooding in ClearwaterPhoto by: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Severe flooding in Clearwater Severe flooding in ClearwaterPhoto by: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Powerlines down Powerlines down in the roadway on Park Boulevard near the flea market in Pinellas County.Photo by: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Powerlines down Powerlines down in the roadway on Park Boulevard near the flea market in Pinellas County.Photo by: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office sinkhole Sinkhole in District 5 of Hillsborough CountyPhoto by: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Storm debris in Pasco County Storm debris in Pasco CountyPhoto by: Pasco Sheriff's Office  Storm debris in Pasco County Storm debris in Pasco CountyPhoto by: Pasco Sheriff's Office  Storm debris in Pasco County Storm debris in Pasco CountyPhoto by: Pasco Sheriff's Office  Storm debris in Pasco County Storm debris in Pasco CountyPhoto by: Pasco Sheriff's Office  A crane fallen into a building after Hurrican Milton St Petersburg police posted this image of a crane that fell into a building downtown. Due to the crane, streets are closed from 1st Ave North to 1st Avenue South and 3rd St. To 5th St. Avoid this area.
Photo by: St. Petersburg Police Crane leaning on building in St. Petersburg St Petersburg police posted this image of a crane that fell into a building downtown. Due to the crane, streets are closed from 1st Ave North to 1st Avenue South and 3rd St. To 5th St. Avoid this area.Photo by: St. Petersburg police Damage to the roof of Tropicana Field St. Petersburg police shared this photo of damage to the roof of Tropicana Field. Photo by: St. Petersburg police St. Petersburg police shared this photo of damage to the roof of Tropicana Field. St. Petersburg police shared this photo of damage to the roof of Tropicana Field. Photo by: St. Petersburg Police

Slideshow: Hurricane Milton impacts felt across Florida

close-gallery
  • Tarpon Springs Milton debris
  • wall came down at West Spruce and International Plaza
  • wall came down at West Spruce and International Plaza
  • Multiple structures were damaged in Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park in Lake Placid by an apparent tornado strike around 2 p.m.
  • Multiple structures were damaged in Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park in Lake Placid by an apparent tornado strike around 2 p.m.
  • Multiple structures were damaged in Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park in Lake Placid by an apparent tornado strike around 2 p.m.
  • APTOPIX Hurricane Milton Weather
  • Multiple structures were damaged in Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park in Lake Placid by an apparent tornado strike around 2 p.m.
  • Multiple structures were damaged in Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park in Lake Placid by an apparent tornado strike around 2 p.m.
  • Fallen tree in Ft. Myers
  • Fallen tree in Ft. Myers
  • Fallen tree in Ft. Myers
  • Fallen tree in Ft. Myers
  • Damaged tree in Riverview
  • Crane collapse in St. Pete
  • Tropicana Field
  • Tree down in Zephyrhills
  • Flooding at Hillsborough Ave and Lincoln Ave
  • wall came down at West Spruce and International Plaza
  • wall came down at West Spruce and International Plaza
  • Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores
  • Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores
  • Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores
  • Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores
  • Severe flooding in Clearwater
  • Severe flooding in Clearwater
  • Powerlines down
  • Powerlines down
  • sinkhole
  • Storm debris in Pasco County
  • Storm debris in Pasco County
  • Storm debris in Pasco County
  • Storm debris in Pasco County
  • A crane fallen into a building after Hurrican Milton
  • Crane leaning on building in St. Petersburg
  • Damage to the roof of Tropicana Field
  • St. Petersburg police shared this photo of damage to the roof of Tropicana Field.

Share

Tarpon Springs Police Department
John Argue
John Argue
Highlands County Sheriff's Office
Highlands County Sheriff's Office
Highlands County Sheriff's Office
Max Watts, of Buford, Ga., walks in the parking lot to check on a trailer parked outside the hotel where he is riding out Hurricane Milton with coworkers, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Watts, who works for a towing company, was deployed with colleagues to Florida to aid in the aftermath of the storm.Julio Cortez/AP
Highlands County Sheriff's Office
Highlands County Sheriff's Office
Sue Propert
Sue Propert
Sue Propert
Sue Propert
Matt McGuire
Tony Salazar
A stadium roof is ripped off Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida.Scripps News Tampa
Autumn Illes
Jalisa Campos
John Argue
John Argue
Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores on Thursday, October 10.Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores on Thursday, October 10.Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores on Thursday, October 10.Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores on Thursday, October 10.Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Severe flooding in ClearwaterPinellas County Sheriff's Office
Severe flooding in ClearwaterPinellas County Sheriff's Office
Powerlines down in the roadway on Park Boulevard near the flea market in Pinellas County.Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Powerlines down in the roadway on Park Boulevard near the flea market in Pinellas County.Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Sinkhole in District 5 of Hillsborough CountyHillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Storm debris in Pasco CountyPasco Sheriff's Office 
Storm debris in Pasco CountyPasco Sheriff's Office 
Storm debris in Pasco CountyPasco Sheriff's Office 
Storm debris in Pasco CountyPasco Sheriff's Office 
St Petersburg police posted this image of a crane that fell into a building downtown. Due to the crane, streets are closed from 1st Ave North to 1st Avenue South and 3rd St. To 5th St. Avoid this area.
St. Petersburg Police
St Petersburg police posted this image of a crane that fell into a building downtown. Due to the crane, streets are closed from 1st Ave North to 1st Avenue South and 3rd St. To 5th St. Avoid this area.St. Petersburg police
St. Petersburg police shared this photo of damage to the roof of Tropicana Field. St. Petersburg police
St. Petersburg police shared this photo of damage to the roof of Tropicana Field. St. Petersburg Police
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next